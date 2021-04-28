Mainers rally in Augusta calling for end to pandemic restrictions

The Five Freedoms campaign came to Augusta Wednesday with roughly 250 attendees calling for no mask mandates, no vaccine passports, and more

AUGUSTA, Maine — On a rainy Wednesday, roughly 250 Mainers gathered outside of the Maine State House to take part in a rally calling for the end to pandemic-related restrictions and guidelines in the state.

"I'm raising the issue that we still need to be allowed to have a choice," said Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Maine, who helped coordinate the rally.

It was part of the nation, Five Freedoms, campaign tour. Speakers and those in attendance advocated for five issues key to them, including:

No vaccine passports

No mask mandates

No Emergency Law

Open Schools Up 100 percent

Freedom of commerce, worship, petition

Many in attendance expressed concern, saying their freedoms have limited as a result of COVID-19, and following restrictions put in place.

"It touches my heart that people are concerned. You know, their loss of freedoms and liberty, we got to get them back," said attendee Guy Lebida.

"I think you've got about 200 to 300 people here who came to their own conclusion and have had enough with the shutdown of the democratic process," said attendee Michael Karnas.

At the rally, speakers talked for roughly one hour, echoing the five freedoms they're fighting for. Dr. Naomi Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar and a former advisor to the Gore and Clinton campaigns, was the featured speaker. She is leading the charge of bringing the Five Freedoms campaign tour across the nation.