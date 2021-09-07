x
MaineHealth to postpone some elective surgeries to make room for COVID patients

MaineHealth will reduce some surgeries that require a hospital stay post-surgery to make room for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
A study published by the journal EClinicalMedicine found 49 percent of almost 21,000 health care workers surveyed nationwide experienced burnout between May and October of 2020.

MAINE, USA — MaineHealth will postpone some elective surgeries to make room for those hospitalized with COVID-19, John Porter, spokesperson for MaineHealth confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday. 

Dr. Joan Boomsma, chief medical officer at MaineHealth, told the Press Herald that all of the hospitals in the system are reducing surgeries that require a hospital stay after surgery. 

This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to rise. 

As of Monday, 183 people were hospitalized with COVID in the state. Of those, 68 were being treated in an intensive care unit and 29 were on a ventilator.

As of Monday, there were 43 available ICU beds in Maine out of a total of 326.

