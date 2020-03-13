PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine CDC was told this morning by MaineHealth that preliminary testing in its lab shows two more people in Maine have tested 'presumptive positive' for the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The test samples have been sent to the Maine CDC for review and will require confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: City of Portland cancels events at Merrill Auditorium, Portland Expo, and Ocean Gateway

Maine recorded its first presumptive positive test for COVID-19 Thursday, March 12. She is a woman in her 50s from Androscoggin County, is in self-isolation at her home, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The two new preliminary presumptive positive tests are for a woman in her 20s, who is being cared for at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and a man in his 50s, who was screened at a MaineHealth outpatient clinic and is in self-isolation at home.

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

The county in which in these two people live has not yet been released.

Maine CDC staff, working closely with MaineHealth providers, have begun investigating the patients’ travel histories under the assumption that the preliminary test results are presumptive positive.

Maine DHHS said the immediate concern is for the care and treatment of the individuals who have tested positive.