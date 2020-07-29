x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Coronavirus

Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough finds a safe way for loved ones to reunite

A plastic-glass divider is allowing some loved ones to see each other for the first time since the pandemic began.
Credit: Maine Veterans Home - Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — It's no secret, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for most, but especially for the elderly and for families that have stayed apart to stay safe.

Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough has come up with a creative and safe way, though, for loved ones to reunite.

While social distancing and separated by a plastic-glass divider, families are able to see each other and talk to one another. 

Since the divider can make hearing each other tough, residents can wear amplifiers or call their loved ones to hear them.

For some, this is the first time seeing their loved ones since the pandemic began.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans

RELATED: US officials: Russia behind spread of coronavirus disinformation

RELATED: Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions