Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough finds a safe way for loved ones to reunite

A plastic-glass divider is allowing some loved ones to see each other for the first time since the pandemic began.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — It's no secret, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for most, but especially for the elderly and for families that have stayed apart to stay safe.

Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough has come up with a creative and safe way, though, for loved ones to reunite.

While social distancing and separated by a plastic-glass divider, families are able to see each other and talk to one another.

Since the divider can make hearing each other tough, residents can wear amplifiers or call their loved ones to hear them.

For some, this is the first time seeing their loved ones since the pandemic began.