MAINE, USA — U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), the chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced Tuesday that five Maine tribal communities have been awarded a total of $1,337,985 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program.

This funding was awarded through the supplemental appropriations bill as part of the Phase 3 coronavirus emergency response package, which included a section Senator Collins co-authored directing $48.5 billion to support housing and transportation programs.

“As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I worked hard to secure these vital resources for Maine’s tribes to assist their efforts to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19,” Sen. Collins said. “The coronavirus is taking an unprecedented toll on communities across the country. This investment will help ensure that Maine tribes will continue to be able to provide safe, affordable housing on their lands during this difficult time.”

RELATED: Live Coronavirus Updates: 3 dead, 275 confirmed cases

According to Sen. Collins, the funding was allocated as follows:

Aroostook Band of Micmacs was awarded $271,384.

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians was awarded $199,289.

Passamaquoddy Tribe was awarded $314,587.

Penobscot Nation was awarded $301,737.

Pleasant Point was awarded $250,988.

The IHBG program assists grant recipients with affordable housing activities in safe and healthy environments on Indian reservations, in Indian communities, and in Native Alaskan villages.

RELATED: HUD announces $4.3M toward affordable housing for Maine tribes

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine's minor league teams join food fundraiser to help Mainers during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Gov. Mills signs executive order to fast track free online job training at Maine’s community colleges amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Maine facing respiratory care specialist shortage amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Maine's first responders see more COVID-19 calls, urge public to 'stay away'

RELATED: Mainers trade in birthday parties for parades during the coronavirus

RELATED: FDA fast-tracks COVID-19 testing device made in Scarborough