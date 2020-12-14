Maine to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week

The first doses of the vaccine will go to seven Maine hospitals, as well as multiple other long-term care facilities

MAINE, USA — This week, states across the nation prepare to receive the first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine, just days after Pfizer vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Maine will be receiving doses as part of the first round of distribution for the Pfizer vaccine. It will be going to seven Maine hospitals as well as multiple other long-term care facilities.

"Maine CDC continues its work with health care providers to take the steps needed to receive, administer, and report vaccinations. We remain committed to efficient and equitable distribution of the vaccine," Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said last week.

The seven hospitals that will be receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine include:

Central Maine Medical Center

Maine Medical Center

Maine General Medical Center

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Maine has also already submitted a request to the FDA for a second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Maine DHHS, counting both shipments, Maine is on pace to have enough to vaccinate approximately 50,525 people. Maine CDC expects the second allocation to include 13,650 doses from Pfizer and 24,200 doses from Moderna.

The FDA has not approved the Moderna vaccine for distribution. However, it will be going through that process this week.

According to Maine DHHS, the Maine CDC's second order reflects the maximum number of doses that the federal government would allow.

Once the Moderna vaccine receives FDA approval, that vaccine would be distributed to more than 30 hospitals across Maine as early as next week, according to data provided by Maine DHHS.