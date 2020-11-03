WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new round of Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding totaling $560 million for the country’s COVID-19 response efforts. Maine will be receiving $4,567,500.

“CDC will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding,” The White House says in a press release.

"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."

On Friday, March 6, Pres. Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

RELATED: Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

According to a press release the supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, “with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.”

This is the third round of funding states and jurisdictions have received, and Maine’s first. A total of $604,822,380 has been funded by the CDC.

Click here for the state-by-state breakdown.

RELATED: Everything Mainers need to know about the coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic

RELATED: Bowdoin College students will not return from spring break due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: NESCAC cancels conference competition for spring season

RELATED: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak is now a pandemic

RELATED: Report: Scientists were close to coronavirus vaccine 4 years ago, but lacked funding