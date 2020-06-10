Maine to move into Stage 4 to restart the state's economy amid pandemic

The Order, beginning October 13, expands the use of face masks statewide rather than just in Maine’s coastal counties and more populated cities.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Mills Administration announced Tuesday that Maine will move into Stage 4 of the Plan to Restart Maine’s Economy beginning October 13.

Stage 4 increases limits on indoor seating to 50 percent capacity of permitted occupancy, or 100 people – whichever is less – and maintains the public health measures outlined in COVID-19 Prevention Checklists, such as enhanced cleaning practices and physical distancing.

Tuesday's Executive Order also strengthens the State’s face covering mandate by requiring places such as private schools and municipal buildings, ensure that employees and people in their buildings adhere to this critical health measure. The Order also expands the scope of the enforcement statewide, rather than in just Maine’s coastal counties and more populous cities.

The progression into Stage 4 comes as Maine, adjusted for population, continues to lead the nation on key metrics for COVID-19 response, including having the lowest hospitalizations, second-lowest new cases, and fourth lowest deaths.

“With winter weather approaching, we must support businesses across the state as outdoor service becomes less viable and people move inside. This expanded capacity, along with continued health and safety precautions, is a prudent step forward that balances public health and economic health,” said Governor Janet Mills. “These adjustments, however, should not lure us into a false sense of security. This virus is still very much with us all across the state and wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart, avoiding large gatherings, and washing our hands often is key to keeping Maine schools and businesses open and keeping Maine people healthy.”

Beginning a week from Tuesday, businesses and organizations that serve people through seated activities – such as indoor dining, religious gatherings, and movie theaters – will be permitted to operate at 50 percent of their capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.

Updated COVID-19 Checklists for these businesses and organizations are posted on the Department of Economic and Community Development’s website. Appropriate health and safety protocols, such as enhanced cleaning practices and the requirement to maintain six feet of distance between seating areas, remain in full effect.

For non-seated indoor activities, such as physical activity in gyms, the limit remains at 50. The outdoor gathering limit remains at 100 people. Retailers remain subject to the occupancy limit of 5 people per 1,000 square feet of shopping space.

Stage 4 also anticipates a reopening date for indoor service for bars and tasting rooms of November 2. To reopen for indoor service, these establishments must abide by the newly-posted COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for seated food and drink service, which is an update to the restaurant checklist.

Governor Mills also expanded her Executive Order requiring certain businesses to enforce the State’s face covering requirement. During the summer months, the enforcement mandate was required only in Maine’s coastal counties and more populous cities. It is now required statewide.

The Order also makes clear that places such as private schools and local government buildings must join restaurants, lodging, and retail establishments in having their employees and clients wear face coverings.

“Face coverings, physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and avoiding non-essential gatherings remain the best ways for all Maine people to protect themselves and their communities,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “Continued adherence to these science-based safety protocols, and getting your flu shots now, will help us limit potential spread of the virus during this next stage.”

Businesses that violate the Governor’s Executive Orders are subject to enforcement, including possible fines and loss of licenses. To date, state officials have issued fines — in one instance nearly $20,000 — and more than two dozen imminent health hazard warnings to organizations that have not abided by the health and safety measures meant to protect their employees, customers and clients.