Maine steps up COVID-19 business enforcement post-Millinocket area wedding event, according to Press Herald

Maine public health authorities have stepped up enforcement of pandemic-related business regulations since late August, sanctioning more establishments than in the previous four months for ignoring requirements on face coverings, social distancing and other prevention methods.

Fourteen establishments, mostly restaurants, have received “imminent health hazard” citations since August 20. Only two had been cited previously since the pandemic began.

Two businesses have had their food and beverage licenses temporarily suspended for repeatedly violating state protocols, according to state health inspection program records obtained by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. All other cited businesses were in compliance as of early last week.

Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel, which has repeatedly flouted the state’s COVID-19 requirements and opened in May despite state orders for restaurants to remain closed, was issued a temporary restraining order to correct lapses in early September but has since indicated it will comply with state regulations, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

