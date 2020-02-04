MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they've received recent reports of drivers with out-of-state plates being confronted and harassed.

Some of these vehicles are likely to be operated by people who are working in Maine, according to state police, including Central Maine Power (CMP) employees.

Due to the company's "one employee, one vehicle" policy amid the coronavirus pandemic, CMP has rented a number of pickup trucks that have CMP signage but may have out-of-state license plates. State police said there have been reports of CMP employees being 'verbally accosted about why they have out of state plates on their vehicles, even though there are CMP logos on them.'

State police want to remind Mainers that all utility workers are considered essential. There are many reasons for people to have out-of-state plates on their vehicles, such as temporary essential workers, car rentals. and traveling nurses.

Confronting those with non-Maine license plates is unacceptable and residents with concerns should contact Maine law enforcement. State police ask that Mainers please exercise restraint and common sense during this time of tension.

