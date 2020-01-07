Maine begins third phase of reopening plan amid COVID-19

MAINE, USA — July 1 marks the start of stage 3 of Maine's reopening plan laid out by Governor Mills. This stage includes the vast majority of businesses across the state forced to close do to the coronavirus.
Starting Wednesday, places like water parks, overnight summer camps and massage facilities are able to reopen.
Here's the list of businesses able to resume operations as part of stage 3.
Entertainment
Personal services
- Spas
- Massage Facilities
- Barbering and Cosmetology – Skin
- Laser Hair Removal Services, and Similar Personal Care and Treatment Facilities and Services
Outdoor recreation
- Overnight Summer Camps
- Overnight charter boats, excursions – fewer than 50 people
The state has also released guidance for in-person voting. Some businesses are still unable to reopen under state 3. Bars and tasting rooms were originally slated to reopen on July 1, however that has been postponed and no date has been set for reopening.
As part of stage 3, out of state residents are also required to quarantine for 14, unless able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Gatherings of more than 50 people are also prohibited.
