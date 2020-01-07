Maine begins third phase of reopening plan amid COVID-19

Amusement parks, movie theaters, and spas are some of the businesses able to reopen starting July 1.

MAINE, USA — July 1 marks the start of stage 3 of Maine's reopening plan laid out by Governor Mills. This stage includes the vast majority of businesses across the state forced to close do to the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, places like water parks, overnight summer camps and massage facilities are able to reopen.

Here's the list of businesses able to resume operations as part of stage 3.

Entertainment

Personal services

Spas

Massage Facilities

Barbering and Cosmetology – Skin

Laser Hair Removal Services, and Similar Personal Care and Treatment Facilities and Services

Outdoor recreation

Overnight Summer Camps

Overnight charter boats, excursions – fewer than 50 people

The state has also released guidance for in-person voting. Some businesses are still unable to reopen under state 3. Bars and tasting rooms were originally slated to reopen on July 1, however that has been postponed and no date has been set for reopening.

As part of stage 3, out of state residents are also required to quarantine for 14, unless able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Gatherings of more than 50 people are also prohibited.

