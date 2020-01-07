x
Skip Navigation

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

coronavirus

Maine begins third phase of reopening plan amid COVID-19

Amusement parks, movie theaters, and spas are some of the businesses able to reopen starting July 1.

MAINE, USA — July 1 marks the start of stage 3 of Maine's reopening plan laid out by Governor Mills. This stage includes the vast majority of businesses across the state forced to close do to the coronavirus. 

Starting Wednesday, places like water parks, overnight summer camps and massage facilities are able to reopen. 

Here's the list of businesses able to resume operations as part of stage 3. 

Entertainment

Personal services

  • Spas
  • Massage Facilities
  • Barbering and Cosmetology – Skin
  • Laser Hair Removal Services, and Similar Personal Care and Treatment Facilities and Services

Outdoor recreation

RELATED: Portland Sea Dogs 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The state has also released guidance for in-person voting. Some businesses are still unable to reopen under state 3. Bars and tasting rooms were originally slated to reopen on July 1, however that has been postponed and no date has been set for reopening.

As part of stage 3, out of state residents are also required to quarantine for 14, unless able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Gatherings of more than 50 people are also prohibited. 

RELATED: Maine is open to tourists after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Portland Board of Public Education votes to remove school resource officers in two high schools

RELATED: American Kennel Club adds a breed, with dog shows in flux

RELATED: Uber driver denies unmasked riders, fired for complaints

RELATED: President Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

RELATED: Supreme Court sparks new battle over church-state separation

RELATED: House Democrats climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050