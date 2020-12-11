Maine sees sharp increase in initial unemployment claims

The MDOL blames seasonal layoffs for the increase.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor reports there were about 2,300 initial claims for unemployment and 300 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the week ending November 7.

This is an increase of 571 applicants from the previous week.

The MDOL says this dramatic increase is due to seasonal layoffs in eating and drinking establishments, lodging, and construction industries.

When you add people reopening their unemployment claims the number rises to approximately 2,900 claimants.

About 12,550 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week, with another 14,200 weekly certifications filed under PUA.

In addition, about 14,300 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and 1,900 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

'The deadline to apply for the Extended Benefit Program ends in just a couple of days. It will expire on November 14, 2020. This program provides up to 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance and then federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

The MDOL continues its battle against fraud. During the week ending November 7, the Department canceled 4,690 initial claims and 17 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent.

The Department warns they would never send a password reset email that wasn't requested by the individual. If someone did not request a reset and receives one of these emails, they should immediately delete the email and not respond. If they receive an email requesting they look at the recent activity in their account, they should not click on any links in the email, and instead, go straight to their account.

The MDOL suggests claimants follow these guidelines to protect themselves:

Before filing their next weekly certification, they should go to Benefits Maintenance > Payment Options to verify their current payment information and update as needed.

Click on the link in Benefits Maintenance to verify their email address. This will generate an email with instructions on how to complete the process.

After verifying their email, the Department recommends changing their password to one that is not being used in any other online system. They will need to verify their email account before creating a new password by hitting forgot password on the log-in page. This will also generate an email within which they will need to click on a link. Passwords should not be shared with anyone.

Unsolicited emails about resetting passwords should be immediately deleted.

If unemployment benefit payments for prior weeks filed appear to have been redirected to a bank account that is not theirs, they should contact the Department.