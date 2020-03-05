MAINE, Maine — While some salon owners have opened their doors under step one of Governor Janet Mills' reopening plan, others are waiting until the middle of May while the COVID-19 coronavirus still looms.

"We've tried to get out hands on some suits as well, just to be fully covered. We're a little anxious too," said Salon Loca owner Kristyn McDonough.

Salon Loca in Ogunquit plans to reopen May 18th. Owner Kristyn McDonough said there is a lot of work to do to prepare, and services won't be the same.

"We are doing zoom consultations the day before and taking payment information for less time at the desk," said McDonough.

Akari in Portland also plans to reopen May 18th.

"It's not going to be a traditional spa experience for a while. We're going to take our clients temperatures when they walk in," said owner Jeffrey Blais.

Owner Jeffrey Blais said he is following state guidelines. He also said he has gotten a lot of calls from Massachusetts residents looking to book appointments.

But according to Governor Mills' order, anyone traveling to Maine from out of state should self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Even yesterday there was people from Massachusetts parked on the street. People were walking up to the salon trying to get into the building which is closed, to see if they can get cuts and colors," said Blais.

Blais said he is not accepting new clients.

Meanwhile the owner of H&E Paint Nail Bar in Portland said she is hoping to reopen June 1st.

"We're going to get rid of all the magazines, get rid of everything. No one can touch it. Masks, gloves, extra sanitizer," said owner Emily Fitzgibbon.

Although it's been a rough few months for these business owners, they are all excited to get back to work, even if it will be a little different.

