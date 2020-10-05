SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine — Restaurants in 12 counties were given the green light to start letting people in May 18th after coronavirus, COVID-19 restrictions are being eased.

While it's good news for some, other are not ready.

"We're trying to figure out what that looks like," said Daphne Comaskey.

Comaskey owns Salt Pine Social in Bath. She said the announcement doesn't give her enough time.

"We're trying to have a process in place before we open," said Comaskey.

According to Governor Janet Mills' guidelines, safety precautions include physically distancing customers, reservations, and making sure employees follow enhanced hygiene.

"We're going to comply with everything," said J.R. Maxwell's Restaurant owner Ken Hall.

Hall said he is opening his Bath restaurant May 18th.

"If we're doing 20 people and losing money, I think the priority for us is giving the community an outlet to come join us because I feel like, sure people want to go and have a meal, but more than that they want to reconnect with people in their community," said Hall.

Hall said it feels good to know there is a date in place so he and his employees can get back to work.

Meanwhile Comaskey said she doesn't think the 18th will be any different from today.

"Unless there's some fort of testing or just kind of saying you can open is fine and the social distancing is fine but I don't really think it's going to put people's minds at ease," said Comaskey.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus COVID-19 updates: 861 Mainers have recovered, 1,436 total cases

RELATED: Fauci, 2 other members of White House coronavirus task force face quarantine

RELATED: On what would have been graduation day, universities celebrate virtually

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus COVID-19 updates: 64 deaths, 1,408 total cases