BETHEL, Maine — Rick Savage, the owner of Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson Thursday night that he plans to defy government orders and open his restaurant to dine-in customers on Friday, May 1.

Currently, restaurants are part of Stage 2 of Governor Janet Mills' plan to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the tentative reopening date for restaurants in Maine is June 1.

"I've got a restaurant that seats 250 people inside, a deck that seats a hundred, a 2200 square foot patio, so I could put people at six foot spacing everywhere and get open back up for business," Savage said.

Savage believes nothing will happen if he chooses to open up early.

"I don't think anything's going to happen because she's (Mills) over her head. She's not consulting the experts, she's just doing this to break our state more than we already are," Savage said.

Sunday River Brewing Co.'s most recent Facebook post, which was around 9 a.m. Friday morning, said the following:

We will be open for 4pm today. With social distancing in mind we will have limited number seat open. We will not be taking reservations.

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Friday May 1, 2020

"I'm gonna challenge the state to come and see, you know, 'hey this is what we're doing, if you don't like it take me to court,'" Savage told Carlson. "And then if they do take me to court, I'll save my tax money that I collect this month and I'll use that to fund a lawyer."

Savage said he has tried to contact the governor but hasn't been able to get through.

"We've tried to call the governor, you can't even get ahold of them. The lawmakers are left in the dark, both Republicans and Democrats," Savage said. "She's doing this all rogue on her own, so we've had enough of it. We're encouraging all businesses of Maine to open up. We should have never been shut down in the first place."

Not included in the clip below, which was posted on Fox News' official YouTube channel, was Savage dropping a phone number at the end of the live interview, which he claimed was Mills' cell phone number. It's currently unclear if the phone number he offered up was in fact Mills' number.

Sunday River Brewing Co. is located on the access road to Sunday River Ski Resort. On its website, it's described as offering 'a fun, casual atmosphere with an eclectic mix of locals, tourists and craft beer drinkers.'

As of Friday morning, the Maine CDC has reported 53 deaths of people in Maine who've tested positive for COVID-19. Of Maine's 1,095 confirmed cases, 631 Mainers have recovered.

RELATED: Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Face coverings now required in public places in Maine

RELATED: 8 employees at Tyson food plant in Portland test positive for coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Maine CDC is investigating a case of a firefighter death with possible COVID-19 connection

RELATED: Maine Department of Labor to accept expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications starting May 1

RELATED: Maine Tourism Relief Fund will grant money to tourism businesses and employees impacted by coronavirus, COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist