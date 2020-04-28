FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The town of Fort Fairfield announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday that the 73rd Annual Maine Potato Blossom Festival is canceled.

Town manager Andrea Powers writes, "We are heartbroken to come to this decision, but our Festival Family is ultimately why we decided this is the right decision for the future of the Maine Potato Blossom Festival."

Powers says that they are currently discussing and brainstorming about how to put on a virtual festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was slated to begin July 11-19th and would have been a nine-day celebration with over eighty events scheduled including nightly entertainment, a BBQ Cook-Off, the largest parade in Maine, Mash Potato Wrestling, and fireworks over the Aroostook River.

