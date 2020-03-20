MAINE, USA — From additional livestreams of private Masses to “drive-thru” confessions, many Maine priests and parishes have announced special opportunities for parishioners to connect as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts normal Mass and parish schedules.

Drive-thru Confessions

Fr. Phil Tracy, pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist in Falmouth, will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth on Saturdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. People can drive up with Fr. Tracy hearing confessions at a safe distance near their vehicle.

Fr. Paul Marquis will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church on 326 Main Street in Yarmouth on Saturdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fr. Seamus Griesbach, director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland, will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a similar drive-thru format. He will announce the details on his new YouTube channel.

Fr. Fred Morse, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Kennebunk and Wells, will also offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a similar drive-thru format. When the schedule is finalized, it will be posted on the parish’s Facebook page.

More information about how to participate in Maine Masses from home, including private prayer and livestreamed services, can be found on the Portland Diocese' website.

