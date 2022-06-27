Northern Light Health to begin COVID vaccinations for Maine's youngest children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children six months to five years old.

BANGOR, Maine — Starting Monday, Northern Light Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines for children six months to five years old.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for these children.

“This will be like any other childhood vaccine," Northern Light's Dr. James Jarvis said. "The good news is that these vaccines have shown to be very safe with only mild side effects."

Jarvis told NEWS CENTER Maine Northern Light has the two-shot Moderna series and the Pfizer three-shot series available to children. Vaccines are available at all of the organization's primary care and pediatrician offices by appointment.

"If you already have an appointment for your child, just wait to vaccinate your child at those appointments," Jarvis said.

He added that even if a child has had COVID-19, they should still get vaccinated.

"We just don’t want them to get vaccinated in that acute period," Jarvis explained. "If it's been less than 10 days since they were diagnosed with COVID-19, you want to wait until they get through that quarantine period and that’s not because of the vaccines. That’s just so we’re not spreading the virus amongst our employees and the other patients that might be in that particular office at that time."

Jarvis said he feels good about the supply of vaccines Northern Light Heath has, adding the supply is paid for by the federal government. However, there may be an administration fee parents must pay.