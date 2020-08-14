Maine New Balance factories close temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

This is the second time the facilities have had to close down due to a positive COVID-19 case. It happened previously in early July.

New Balance’s top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities. As soon as we were notified that an associate in our Norridgewock factory tested positive for COVID-19, our first confirmed case in Maine, we followed our comprehensive safety procedures and closed our Norridgewock and Skowhegan facilities on Friday, August 14, for additional cleaning as a pre-cautionary measure. Our thoughts are with our colleague for a swift recovery.