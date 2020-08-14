Maine New Balance factories close temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — An employee at the New Balance factory in Norridgewock tested positive for COVID-19, according to Senior Vice President Mary Zanor.
The company closed its Norridgewock and Skowhegan facilities on Friday, August 14, for additional cleaning as a precautionary measure.
This is the second time the facilities have had to close down due to a positive COVID-19 case. It happened previously in early July.
Zanor provided the following statement to NEWS CENTER Maine on behalf of the company:
New Balance’s top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities. As soon as we were notified that an associate in our Norridgewock factory tested positive for COVID-19, our first confirmed case in Maine, we followed our comprehensive safety procedures and closed our Norridgewock and Skowhegan facilities on Friday, August 14, for additional cleaning as a pre-cautionary measure. Our thoughts are with our colleague for a swift recovery.