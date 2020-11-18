Maine Medical Center puts enhanced visitation restrictions in place in response to COVID-19 surge

The new policy, which is part of Maine Medical Center's continued safety efforts, is effective beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center (MMC) is taking new steps to increase social distancing at its facilities as part of its continuous effort to ensure the safety of both patients and care team members during the current COVID-19 surge.

Under the new visitor policy, visitor hours are being further reduced.

Some key changes include:

Critical Care: Two visitors daily from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Exceptions may be made at the time of unit admission or for care plan discussions.

All other adult inpatient areas: One visitor daily from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Outpatient surgery, procedural areas and ambulatory/diagnostic areas: Adult patients should arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Visitors are not allowed to wait in these areas. Exceptions can be made in advance for patients who do not live locally. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

Emergency Department: Visitors are not allowed to wait in the ED. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

Visitation is not changing for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, pediatrics or obstetrics.

Patients in any care setting who require a visitor to assist them with mobility or communications with the care team about their care, may be assisted by an adult escort.

“We understand that support from families is an important piece of healing for our patients,” MMC President Jeff Sanders said. “Our goal is to balance that need for family connection with the importance of reducing density in the hospital to keep all of our patients and care team members safe.”