Maine Medical Center nurses' union says now is not the time to roll back COVID protections for staff

PORTLAND, Maine — During a press conference Wednesday, registered nurses at Maine Medical Center urged their employer to maintain COVID-19 protections put in place last year. This comes as cases of the virus are surging in the state.

The press conference was hosted by the Maine State Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee (MSNA/NNOC), the union that represents Maine Medical Center's nurses.

According to the union, Maine Medical Center is rolling back protections it gave to its employees when the virus surged last year. Those protections include:

Allowing high-risk employees to work alternative assignments that don't involve direct COVID care

Covering the cost of treatment for employees who get sick with COVID-19

Providing quarantine pay to employees who've been exposed to the virus outside of the hospital, to protect themselves and their coworkers

Giving paid time off to caregivers who are past 37 weeks of pregnancy

"Just when we thought that we might be getting over the worst of COVID, the delta variant hit, and now it feels like the end is no longer in sight," said Madison Light, an RN in the hospital's float pool, meaning she works in several different departments. "Nurses and other caregivers are exhausted, frustrated, and stretched to their limits to provide the best care we can to those who come to us for help."

Todd Ricker, lead labor representative for the union, said in a release that the protections made employees lives easier under "extremely difficult circumstances."

"We appreciate that the employer made these improvements, but we are concerned to now hear that these protections are being rolled back by Maine Medical Center," Ricker said. "This is happening just as cases and hospitalizations are spiking again, due to the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID-19."

"As newly organized nurses, we have found our voice to speak together in the clearest way possible to our employer," Light said. "Dear Maine Med, show us that you're willing to see us through the entire pandemic. Immediately restore these protections."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to a Maine Medical Center spokesperson for comment in response to what was said during Wednesday's press conference, but the hospital has not yet provided one.

Last week, leaders from Northern Light Health, MaineHealth, Central Maine Healthcare, and MaineGeneral Health came together for a press conference to discuss the strain hospitals are experiencing amidst a rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in the state.

Hospitals in Maine are having trouble finding enough beds for patients, not all of whom have COVID. But as more COVID patients need treatment, it becomes more difficult to find space for all patients, officials have said.

“We have almost as many patients in ICU beds across the state of Maine currently as we did during our peak last January," Dr. Joan Boomsma, chief medical officer for MaineHealth, said last week. "But it’s not just our ICUs. Our hospital beds are full. I think it’s a combination of seasonal increases, along with the increased volumes of COVID patients and staffing shortages.”