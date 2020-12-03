PORTLAND, Maine — On Thursday the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) suspended its 2019-2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns. The Maine Mariners, who play at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, will thus also postpone games until further notice.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, the Mariners' franchise company Comcast Spectacor said:

"We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and share information as it becomes available. We thank our fans for their patients and understanding during this time."

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine CDC announced Maine's first presumptive positive case on Thursday at a press conference.

College, school, sports, and various other closings and cancellations have been continually reported throughout the state.

