MAINE, USA — COVID-19 has slammed hockey seasons for student athletes and pros alike- right into the boards.

But a Maine Mariner is doing what he can to help keep kids stay active and motivated.

"It kind of popped into my head when I was talking with buddies on Zoom and it took it from there," Terrence Wallin said.

Wallin plays for the Maine Mariners whose season ended abruptly.

"Once it ended it was kind of a depressing feeling for all of us."

The Maine Mariners were having an exciting year with promising playoff possibilities.

"It hurts not to be able to play but obviously we're not being paid."

As the players representative, Wallin helped start a relief fund hoping to get every player in the league paid.

RELATED: Maine Mariners season canceled

RELATED: NHL deliberates season following NBA announcement to suspend to due coronavirus

He also decided to do something unique for kids who are stuck at home.

"It's a hard time but I'm trying to help out in any way I can."

So Wallin, who enjoys coaching kids during the summer months, decided to start Quarantine Classroom, a free causal webinar, twice a week through Zoom.

"He talks about basic skills like stickhandling, shooting and tips even I don't know about and I'm 17," says Nick Becker who goes to Portland High School and tunes into every virtual class.

"They're very fun and educational and he knows a lot about hockey," said 11-year-old Elizabeth Brown who plays for Falmouth Middle School and takes notes when Wallin is talking and demonstrating skills.

8-year-old Blake Lambert lives in Florida and summers in Maine. "I was excited I could do it with him during Quarantine".

Wallin not only demonstrates skill work he stresses the importance of sleep, nutrition and how to be a good teammate. All from an IPad, in a room above his garage.

"Some of the kids are trying to stickhandle and do the stuff and some kids are in my face trying to take notes. It' kind of funny watching" Wallin said.

The kids are excited about the opportunity to learn from a pro from the comfort of their own home.

"I'm very grateful because I have big expectations of myself and to achieve those I have to improve my game a lot more," Nick Becker said.

Parents are appreciative of Wallin's efforts as well.

Blake Lambert's Dad Mark said, "it takes their mind off the world we are in and focuses on teamwork and development of skills."

It's even little brother approved.

Elizabeth Brown's brother Zach who is 8 said "(Terrence) usually tells us how to do stuff and then he shows us pictures of NHL people doing it."

Wallin hopes maybe Quarantine Classroom will inspire a new generation of hockey players.

"It's been really fulfilling for me."

Quarantine Classroom is held on Monday and Fridays on Terrence Wallin's Facebook page called Evolution Hockey.

Wallin has two, maybe three classes left. But he says if the demand is there he will add more or maybe start a YouTube Channel.

RELATED: Coping during quarantine: Mainers create online support group aimed at easing anxiety, fear during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Summer camp industry could be in jeopardy because of coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Yarmouth Clam Festival canceled due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Biddeford company donates 1000 face shields to police and fire departments to protect against coronavirus, COVID-19

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist