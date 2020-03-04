CANAAN, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

A local man is using old pieces from his kid's swing set to save lives during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Rick Sisco of Canaan started using his 3D printer to assemble face shields for whoever needs them. It takes an hour and ten minutes just to make one frame but Sisco already had 50 ready for assembly in one day.

He tells NEWS CENTER Maine that the demand for the shields is a lot higher than he originally expected.

"Right now, it's becoming more demand than I thought it was going to be. At first, I was thinking 'Well, I'll make them for the hospital. I'll make them for the fire department.' But I've had people reach out to me for them that I wasn't expecting. And I don't want to turn anybody away."

