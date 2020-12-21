Maine long-term care facilities start vaccinating residents

During the Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said some people at long-term care facilities received the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning.

MAINE, Maine — Residents at long-term care facilities in Maine started receiving the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.

It's part of a federal partnership with pharmacy chains.

Shah said out of 12,675 doses the Maine CDC received last week, more than half is going to long-term care facilities.

Durgin Pines, a long-term care facility in Kittery, was supposed to be vaccinating its residents and staff Monday, but the administrator said the vaccine clinic was canceled and will be rescheduled to December 29. She said the Walgreens distribution hub has not yet received the Pfizer vaccine.

Shah said from what he understands, it is not related to the lack of doses Maine has been promised.

According to state data, there have been 14 COVID-related deaths associated with Durgin Pines. The data shows it has the most deaths at a long-term care facility in the state. An outbreak investigation was opened on October 27. Since then, 52 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive.

"It's very challenging. I think it's important for people to know we take things very seriously. From the start of us learning about COVID in the early spring of last year, we initiated many steps from preventing COVID from coming to the building," Durgin Pines Administrator Lauren Scogin said.

Meanwhile, the president and CEO of Maine Healthcare Association, which represents 200 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state, said while he is excited the vaccine is here, he said people at long-term care facilities are hesitant.

"We are hearing from staff the same kinds of concerns that have been voiced across the country. It is a brand new vaccine. What we are doing at Maine Healthcare Association is providing maximum amount of information and providing as much transparency as possible to educate staff and residents and their families," said Maine Healthcare Association President and CEO, Rick Erb.

Shah said all skilled nursing facilities should receive the first dose of the vaccine by the first full week in January.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Walgreens and have not yet heard back.