BANGOR, Maine — It might just be every librarian's dream to have a silent library, but maybe not as quite as silent as the COVID-19 pandemic has made them.

The good news is libraries are opening back up.

"We were all just so excited to be back and be able to serve people in any way that we can," Bangor Public Librarian Barbara Higgins said.

Higgins and her fellow librarians across Maine are serving folks through their curbside library operation.

Anyone with a library card can put a hold on the book they want in the Bangor Public Library's online catalog.

"You can also give the library a call and we'll place the holds for you," Bangor Public Library Director Ben Treat said. "You'll be notified when the books are ready to be picked yup. You just have to come to the library and give us a call to let us know you're here. Then we'll bring the books out to you."

The South Portland Public Library has also adopted a similar way for Mainers to checkout books.

"We're doing this Monday's through Friday's from 12 to 5 p.m. and have 10 minute slots throughout that time block that people can drive up front and we'll bring books out front to the table," South Portland Public Library Director Kevin Davis said.

Other Maine libraries that are either opening to the public or beginning curbside pickup programs include the Wells Public Library, Scarborough Public Library, Thomas Memorial Library, South Brunswick Public Library, Belfast Free Library, and Newport Public Library.

