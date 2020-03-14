AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The above video gives you Dr. Dora Mills' recipe for homemade hand sanitizer.

Maine's Senate and House leadership have proposed to push up the timetable to complete 'emergency nature' legislation to reduce the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the next session day, the Legislature will hear bills related to the new coronavirus response and other critical services before adjourning indefinitely.

Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash), House Speaker Sara Gideon (D-Freeport), Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow (R- Waldoboro), and House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham (R-Oxford) released a joint statement on the announcement.

“Our priority is promoting and protecting the health and well-being of all Mainers and the people who work in the State House. As legislative leaders, we have decided to take the necessary precaution of suspending our legislative session as soon as possible. On Tuesday, we will consider emergency legislation to help the state respond effectively and efficiently to this public health crisis and any critical appropriations before temporarily ending the legislative session next week. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to respond to this rapidly changing public health crisis. Hundreds of lawmakers, advocates and legislative staffers come from all across the state to work at the State House each day. Suspending the legislative session to mitigate the spread of disease in our communities is the responsible thing to do. Thank you for doing your part. If we all prioritize our health and stay informed, we can protect the safety of all those around us.”

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

