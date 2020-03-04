WESTBROOK, Maine — Isolation is tough when you like to stay active. That's why one Westbrook karate teacher might have the answer for some stir-crazy kids during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Antonio Fournier, owner of Fournier's Leadership Karate, has been providing Facebook Live videos for kids to follow along and learn some discipline while it's easy to be lazy.

After a parent reached out to him asking to find a way for her karate student and their friends to get up and active, Fournier decided to put a virtual Phys Ed class together.

“We wanted to bring down the stress level because the kids know that this is an unprecedented Times for them. They see their parents probably stressed out. So we wanted to give them something that would brighten up their day, and I think that’s the other thing too, give them a little bit of structure so that they understand that discipline doesn’t mean to punish."

"Discipline is actually a Latin word Disciplina, which means to teach. They’re learning about self-discipline, which is self-teaching," Fournier said.



