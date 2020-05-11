Maine initial unemployment claims highest since July

Maine's Department of Labor reported about 1,700 initial claims were submitted for the week ending October 31, 2020.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor released the numbers for initial unemployment claims for the week ending October 31.

The Department reported 1,685 initial claims for state unemployment and 470 initial claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

In total, approximately 2,500 people filed initial claims or reopened their unemployment claims.

The numbers show an increase from the previous week of 220 initial claims submitted.

This is the highest number of initial claims since the week ending July 25, 2020. That week showed 1,972 claims were submitted.

The MDOL also announced that the Extended Benefit Program will be available through November 14, 2020. This program provides up to 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance and then federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

Fraud continues to be a problem for the Department. During the week ending October 31, the Department canceled 588 initial claims and 18 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent.

The Department warns they would never send a password reset email that wasn't requested by the individual. If someone did not request a reset and receives one of these emails, they should immediately delete the email and not respond. If they receive an email requesting they look at the recent activity in their account, they should not click on any links in the email, and instead, go straight to their account.

The MDOL suggests claimants follow these guidelines to protect themselves:

Before filing their next weekly certification, they should go to Benefits Maintenance > Payment Options to verify their current payment information and update as needed.

Click on the link in Benefits Maintenance to verify their email address. This will generate an email with instructions on how to complete the process.

After verifying their email, the Department recommends changing their password to one that is not being used in any other online system. They will need to verify their email account before creating a new password by hitting forgot password on the log-in page. This will also generate an email within which they will need to click on a link. Passwords should not be shared with anyone.

Unsolicited emails about resetting passwords should be immediately deleted.

If unemployment benefit payments for prior weeks filed appear to have been redirected to a bank account that is not theirs, they should contact the Department.