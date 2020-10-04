MAINE, USA — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) announced Friday that Maine hospitals and other health care providers will receive an immediate infusion of $145,763,812 to bolster their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding distributed Friday represents the first $30 billion of the $100 billion for medical providers that was included in the CARES Act that both Collins and King voted for.

“This funding is vital to protecting the health and safety of Mainers and will provide critical support to our doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who are on the frontlines,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “We are pleased that this funding was distributed so quickly, and we will continue to ensure that all health care providers have the resources they need to continue to respond to this pandemic and treat patients.”

1,681 health care providers across the state will receive the funding, which will be used to reimburse providers for health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19, as well as to ensure uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19.

