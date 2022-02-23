'A moment to breathe again': Maine hospitals see fewer severe cases of COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine gets a first look inside Central Maine Medical Center nearly two years after Maine's first positive case of the coronavirus was detected there.

LEWISTON, Maine — It was strangely quiet in Central Maine Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit as Dr. Al Teng made his rounds.

"It's very different compared to one month ago, actually," Teng said. "What we just saw the last two years is like nothing we've seen in our lifetime."

What was once a burgeoning ICU Covid-19 unit, now only has a handful of severely ill Covid patients.

March 12 marks two years since the state's first confirmed case of the virus was detected at CMMC.

Teng and his team are getting the chance to reflect on what they have endured for the first time in months.

NEWS CENTER Maine got exclusive access inside the facility for a first-hand look at how frontline workers continue to cope with stress, trauma and burnout.



"I'm always hopeful," Teng said. "Even in the depths of despair."

