MAINE, USA — Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Hospitals around the state of Maine are enforcing temporary visitor restrictions in response to the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak.

“Family and friends have an important role to play in the healing process,” said Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders. “But that needs to be balanced against the need to keep our patients, care team members and communities safe during this outbreak.”

The new guidelines for visitors at Maine Medical Center and Maine Medical Partners are as follows:

Visitation hours at MMC are now limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients and visitors must enter Maine Medical Center’s main campus at 22 Bramhall Street in Portland through the main entrance or the P8 connector to the visitor garage only. Only patients requiring emergency care should use the emergency department entrance.

There will be a limit of one visitor per patient for both hospital and ambulatory care. (This includes all visits to hospital, medical practice, clinic, urgent care and emergency department locations.)

Because children can carry COVID-19 without showing symptoms, no visitor under the age of 18 will be permitted.

Limited exceptions to these policies can be made, such as for pediatric patients or comfort care (palliative).

Family meetings may include one family member in-person, with others participating by speakerphone.

All visitors will be screened upon entering a Maine Medical Center facility. This means a care team member will be at each entrance to ask a series of screening questions, including whether they have a fever, a new cough in the last 14 days, shortness of breath, a sore throat or a runny nose.

Individuals will also be asked if they have been in close proximity to someone who is currently sick with the COVID-19 or any other respiratory illness within the past 14 days.

Sick individuals may be asked to leave or be re-directed to an appropriate point of care.

Maine General Health in Augusta is implementing similar visitor restrictions:

Restricting visitors who have traveled to areas with outbreaks as identified by the CDC within the past 14 days and anyone with respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat) regardless of travel history.

Restricting all visitors from MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care facilities. Exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations.

