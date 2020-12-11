Bangor hospital begins to feel the coronavirus surge

Northern Light Health officials say coronavirus cases in Bangor have gone from less than one case a week two months ago to 12 inpatient cases on Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine — As the surge of Coronavirus cases continues across Maine, hospitals in the state are making sure they are ready.

Northern Light Health officials say coronavirus cases in Bangor have gone from less than one case a week two months ago to 12 inpatient cases on Wednesday.

Dr. James Clarke with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center said they have been getting ready for this for six months and they’ve learned a lot in that time.

Last spring, Mercy Hospital in Portland had the most cases in the Northern Light Healthcare system. Now, however, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has the most.

"A lot of these patients are critically ill and so they naturally tend towards the bigger hospitals with more intensive care capability," Clarke said. "And so right now Bangor seems to be there with the one with the largest number that may change over time."