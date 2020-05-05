BRIDGTON, Maine — Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School announced Tuesday it plans to hold its graduation at Bridgton Twin Drive-In.

The ceremony is scheduled for June 21 and will presumably be adapted to meet any health and distancing requirements put in place by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'We are so excited to celebrate our seniors this year,' school officials wrote in a post on the school's Facebook page.

The school's administrative team is currently working on the details, and said they will get those out to students as soon as possible.

At this point, families will be allowed to bring one vehicle, excluding busses, limos, and RVs. The school will be mailing home caps, gowns, sashes, cords, the graduation ticket, along with more senior information.

As for Bridgton Twin Drive-In, the movie theater's tentative opening date is May 15. They also announced in a Facebook post Monday they are currently hiring.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

RELATED: UNE plans to open Maine campuses for fall semester

RELATED: Sunday River Brewing Company announces plan to open Tuesday

RELATED: EVERY NUMBER IS A LIFE: Coronavirus COVID-19 victims are so much more than a 'number'

RELATED: Maine woman creates 'Every Number Has a Name' Facebook group to honor mom, victims of COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist