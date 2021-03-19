Mills administration updates COVID-19 prevention checklist for lodging

The updated checklist eliminates a requirement for advanced reservations for guests. It also revises cleaning protocols.

Gov. Janet Mills' administration on Friday posted an updated COVID-19 prevention checklist for lodging.

This update, which is effective immediately, consolidates the hotel, campground, and short-term rental checklists into a single streamlined lodging checklist. The updated checklist also eliminates a requirement for advanced reservations for guests and revises cleaning protocols.

The update comes after Mills announced the "Moving Maine Forward" plan on March 5, a new, multi-month plan that aims to provide clarity and predictability for Maine people and businesses in advance of the summer months and to establish Maine as a safe place to visit.

The plan immediately allows travelers from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, which have reduced their positivity and case rates, to come to Maine without having to quarantine for 10 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test. Previously, only New Hampshire and Vermont were allowed to travel to Maine without restrictions.

The plan also exempts travelers who have either recently had COVID-19 or been fully vaccinated against COVID-19—regardless of the state they’re traveling from—from the test or quarantine requirement. Federal requirements related to international travel, however, remain in effect.

On May 1, all travelers—except those from states on a new exclusionary list—will be able to come to Maine without quarantine and testing requirements.