Mills to join Shah for final scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine — After nearly 200 COVID-19 briefings, the Maine Center for Disease Control and state officials will hold the last regularly scheduled briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will join Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew for the briefing, scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Unlike most briefings since the pandemic reached Maine last March, Wednesday's briefing will be held in person in the State House's Cabinet Room, similar to some of the very first briefings.

The last scheduled briefing comes as the state's civil emergency due to COVID ends. However, the declaration is a formality that allows the state to draw on federal funds to respond to the pandemic. The end of the state of emergency and the last briefing mark a new chapter for Maine in the fight against the coronavirus.

“After fifteen long, difficult months, ending the State of Civil Emergency is a welcome milestone that reflects the progress Maine has made in getting people vaccinated, reducing the spread of the virus, and getting back to normal," Mills said in a statement when she announced the state of emergency would be ending. "Maine people have persevered, and, although challenges remain, we will get through them together just as we did this past year. I congratulate and thank Maine people for all they have done to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow citizens.”

However, Shah has made clear that the fight is not over, as the Delta variant is a concern in Maine and worldwide.

In honor of the last scheduled briefing, we're saying "Thank you" to Shah and the Maine CDC for their continuous leadership throughout the pandemic.