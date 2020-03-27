SCARBOROUGH, Maine — It's a difficult time for social distancing when grieving the loss of a loved one.

"Saying goodbye is extremely important," Hobbs Funeral Home Director Jeffrey Inman said.

Hobbs Funeral Home, which has locations in Scarborough and South Portland, is trying to make saying goodbye a little easier by offering virtual services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So that people can be in touch with the local community, family members, ministers and this is what's going to allow us to do that," Inman said.

Inman said at the request of the family, the funeral home will video chat services, while people can provide comfort to others in the safety of their own homes.

"However we can help is what our goal is," Inman said.

RELATED: One person in Maine has died from coronavirus, COVID-19, Maine CDC says

Although physical hugs and kisses once provided healing, doing it virtually will have to be the new normal for now.

"It's out of your control. A lot of things are taken out of our control and that's just no fair," Inman said.

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes to Trump for signing

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: Maine CDC announces first death from COVID-19; 168 confirmed cases in the state

RELATED: See all reported cases of coronavirus on this interactive map

RELATED: 'She's everyone's world right now. She's our love.' Brunswick family celebrates 100th birthday amid COVID-19

RELATED: UPDATE: South Portland issues 'stay home' order due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: A look back at this week's coronavirus news in Maine

RELATED: Mills extends Maine tax deadline to July 15 due to COVID-19