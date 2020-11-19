Maine EMS planning to train paramedics/EMTs to give COVID-19 vaccines

Maine EMS is in the process of developing training for thousands of EMTs and paramedics.

MAINE, USA — As a COVID-19 vaccine gets closer to becoming a reality, a big question is who will administer all the vaccines?

Maine EMS is in the process of developing training for thousands of EMTs and paramedics to do so.

"We are working diligently to train them on the information about the COVID vaccine specifically so they can help members of the public make educated decisions as far as getting vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine," Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley said.

Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley said he hopes to start the process within the next two weeks, but he said they are waiting for Pfizer and Moderna to publish information about the vaccine first.

In Portsmouth New Hampshire, the fire department is already starting to prepare its paramedics and EMTs.

"When the time comes, there is going to be a lot of things to worry about. One thing we won't have to worry about is who is going to give the vaccine," Chief Todd Germain said.

48 EMTs and paramedics are taking an online class to get certified to administer a vaccine.

"All our EMS professionals are trained to give shots already. This really is a background on the vaccine itself," Chief Germain said.