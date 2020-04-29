MAINE, USA — On May 1, drive-in theaters can open their gates for customers. This comes after Governor Janet Mills announced the state's plan to get the Maine economy going again.

Multiple drive-ins across the state went to their Facebook pages to make announcements about opening soon.

The Saco Drive-In Theater wrote, "our grounds still need to harden up before that happens, and we have a few more things to get in order as well."

While having the green light to open is encouraging, unfortunately, weather plays a major role in when a drive-in can open. Prides Corner Drive-In said, "once our grounds are dry, screen repaired and other approvals in order we will make an announcement. This is the time of year when the weather determines our opening date."

Bangor Drive-In posted, "it does take some time to open safely and responsibly, but we wanted you all to know that we are doing EVERYTHING in our power to get our beloved Drive-In opened as soon as we safely can! "

One drive-in is polling its customers to see what they feel would make their movie-going experience safe. The Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre announced, "a poll regarding options under consideration for operations at the Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre in the coming months will be posted soon."

Drivinmovie.com has a full list of drive-in movie theatres in the state of Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Coronavirus Coverage:

