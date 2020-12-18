Maine DOE: Cumberland County now 'yellow' as county's case, positivity rates increase

Cumberland County joins Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties in yellow designation; all others designated green

AUGUSTA, Maine — Cumberland County has now been designated as "yellow" in the Maine Department of Education (DOE) latest color-coded relative risk of COVID-19 transmission update.

The new designation from green to yellow, based on the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control's (CDC) assessment, is in response to Cumberland County's increase in both the case rate per 10,000 people and positivity rate.

Cumberland County joins Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties in having a yellow designation. Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties have rising positivity rates which exceed the statewide average, the Maine DOE says.

All other counties remain green.

A "yellow" designation indicates a moderate level of community risk. With the designation, the Maine DOE asks schools to consider additional precautions, such as limiting numbers of people in school buildings at the same time, suspending all extracurricular or co-curricular activities including competitions between schools, limiting interaction through cohorting, or other measures based on the unique needs of each school community.

The color-coded system was implemented at the end of July to help give schools guidance on how to safely restart school amid the pandemic. All 16 counties got the initial go-ahead from the State, all receiving a "green" designation, though many districts opted for a hybrid model.

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

The DOE said these designations are made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in their decisions to deliver instruction.