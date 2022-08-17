Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Anyone who received a vaccination was given a free day pass to the Maine Discovery Museum.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor hosted a children's COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday morning.



The clinic was specifically designed for children ages 6 months and older.



“It’s proven safe and effective at this point, so I’m glad they did it," Steve Gray, a Bangor resident who brought his daughter in to receive the vaccination, said. "I’m glad it’s here so we didn’t have to go into a doctor’s office, and now she’s free to play the rest of the morning.”

The vaccine clinic was an effort by the City of Bangor, Bangor Public Health and Community Services, and the Maine Discovery Museum.

“We’re doing it in a happy environment, their reward is that they get to go to the museum after," Jennifer Doyle, the program manager at the immunization clinic in Bangor, said. "We’re hoping that as many kiddos come in as they can where school is starting, and we want them to be as protected as possible and start the school year safe.”

Bangor Public Health would like to remind the public that flu season is approaching and to be on the lookout for flu vaccine clinics on the Bangor Public Health or the Maine CDC website.