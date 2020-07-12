Maine DHHS closes three offices after positive COVID-19 test

Maine DHHS's offices in Machias, Calais, and Ellsworth were closed Monday following the positive result but are expected to reopen Tuesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) offices in Machias, Calais, and Ellsworth were closed on Monday in response to an associated individual testing positive for COVID-19, Maine DHHS announced in a release Monday.

Maine DHHS says it was informed of the positive result Monday morning and notified employees who work in the three offices.

Maine DHHS says a limited number of DHHS employees were identified as close contacts of the positive individual and all are quarantining according to CDC protocols.

The offices were temporarily closed Monday as a precaution to allow time for close contacts to be notified and for appropriate cleaning and sanitizing per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine DHHS says affected employees are working remotely.