Maine DHHS closes Portland office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said Wednesday that its Portland office was closed for the day after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

DHHS was informed of the test result on Tuesday and notified employees who work in the Portland office. The Maine CDC completed its work to identify the close contacts of this individual, who is isolating and was last in the office on September 17. At this time, no new cases have been identified that are associated with the Portland office.