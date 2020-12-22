Unemployed Mainers will get $600 COVID-19 relief payment, Maine DOL says

Governor Janet Mills has authorized the use of $25.2 million in CARES Act funding to provide about 40,000 unemployed Mainers with a one-time relief payment of $600.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor will distribute a one-time emergency relief payment of $600 to about 40,000 people who are unemployed in our state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Janet Mills authorized this payment the night of Monday, December 21 under a new Pandemic Relief Program (PRP). It will use $25.2 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds. This program is designed to help Mainers who are without work and facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Labor, when a qualified person receives this one-time payment depends on his or her financial institution's deposit schedule. This payment is not an unemployment benefit -- but it will be made to the person's account or debit card on file with the unemployment program.

To qualify, you must have been unemployed because of COVID-19 and have had either:

Exhausted federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits on or after the week of November 14.

An established COVID-19 benefit claim in active pay status and eligible weekly claims for the weeks of November 30, December 7, or December 14.

This payment is intended for people likely to run out of or lose their benefits when expanded unemployment programs end. People who are newly unemployed and filed their first claim or reopened an earlier claim on or after December 13 do not qualify.

"We are pleased to announce the distribution of this one-time emergency relief payment to families across Maine," said Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor, in a press release. "While this payment is a start, we are also pleased by the passage of bipartisan COVID-relief legislation, to ensure Maine people can provide for the basic necessities for themselves and their families. The Department will work to implement any federal changes to unemployment programs as quickly as possible after they are passed into law."