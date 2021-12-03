Maine DOE update: All counties remain green, Piscataquis County ‘closely monitored’

The positivity rate in Piscataquis County has been above 5% each of the past two weeks, and the new case rate is two times higher than the next highest county

AUGUSTA, Maine — In the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) latest update to its color-coded system that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission, all 16 Maine counties remain “green.” However, the department is “closely monitoring” Piscataquis County due to its higher positivity rate.

The classifications, based on COVID-19 data and trends assessed by the Maine CDC and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), are intended to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely.

Maine DOE’s update on Friday noted that Piscataquis County has had a positivity rate of 5 percent in the past two weeks, and the county’s new case rate is “two times higher than the next highest county.”

The Maine DOE says the Maine CDC and Maine DHHS continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission in schools compared to the general public. Data shows that in the past month, 22 students per 10,000 test positive for COVID-19—35 percent lower than the new case rate for the general population at 34 per 10,000.

“This continues to demonstrate that in-person learning in schools that follow public health precautions can be conducted safely, without increased transmission of COVID-19, and supports schools’ adherence to the six requirements for returning to in-person instruction, regardless of their county’s designation,” the Maine DOE said.

The color-coded system was implemented at the end of July to help give schools guidance on how to safely restart school amid the pandemic. All 16 counties got the initial go-ahead from the State, all receiving a "green" designation, though many districts opted for a hybrid model.

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

The DOE said these designations are made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in their decisions to deliver instruction.