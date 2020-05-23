WINDHAM, Maine — In a press release on Saturday, the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced two additional inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third and fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 among inmates at MCC.

The two inmates are both males, one in his 40s and the other in his late 60s. They were tested as part of the campus-wide testing at the center in Windham. This universal testing began on May 19, after the first confirmed case.

On Friday, the MDOC confirmed the first positive test for COVID-19 at the Windham facility.

RELATED: Maine Department of Corrections confirms second case of COVID-19

The Department says it received confirmation from the state lab of the new positive results this afternoon.

In a press release, the MDOC says 744 test samples have been collected from inmates and essential personnel to date. All staff tests have returned with a negative result.

According to the release, no hospitalizations have been required for either individual. Both inmates have been moved to an isolation unit, as is standard MDOC practice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department says it will continue to follow previously developed protocols with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including contact tracing and restricted movement for inmates within the facility.

The MDOC says the Maine CDC will discuss retesting the facility in the coming days.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

---

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine daily coronavirus COVID-19 updates: Over 1,200 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19. Two additional deaths in Cumberland County

RELATED: COVID-19 cases spike in two Maine counties causing concern for state officials, report says

RELATED: Maine small businesses got federal money, now what?

RELATED: CDC admits confusion on website about virus transmission from surfaces

RELATED: Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions







