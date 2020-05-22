MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) Friday confirmed that a prisoner at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in Windham tested positive for COVID-19.

The male inmate in his 30s was tested as part of the MCC campus-wide testing that began May 19. The universal testing began in response to the first positive case confirmed on May 19. MDOC received confirmation from the state lab of this second positive case late this afternoon.

To date, more than 700 test samples have been collected from staff, inmates and contracted vendors. MDOC has received back nearly 600 results, all but two negative.

The Department, in consultation with the Maine CDC, has initiated previously developed protocols, including contact tracing in response.

The individual who has been in MDOC custody since March 2, 2018 has been moved to an isolation unit, as is standard MDOC practice in response to COVID-19. The individual has not required hospitalization.

