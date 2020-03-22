CUMBERLAND, Maine — A trip across the world took a turn for the worst for a Cumberland couple.

"We [had] no water in any of these buildings," said Frank Lemanski

He and his partner Sandy, were quarantined in Vietnam amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I had no idea what was going on," said Lemanski.

The two left the U.S. on March 6th, for what they thought would be a fun vacation. The flew from Boston, to Singapore, to Vietnam.

Somewhere along the way, fellow passengers were exposed to the coronavirus. When they landed in Vietnam, there were taken to an old military base.

"They put us in rooms," said Lemanski.

They spent the next six days in quarantine with nearly two-hundred people from all around the world.

"Didn't know if they were tested or not. I don't think they knew, they would just fit right in wherever there was an open bed," said Lemanski.

They also had little food.

"They fed us three meals a day. I lost thirteen pounds, so I guess we weren't fed that good," said Lemanski

After not thinking they would be able to leave, they kept testing negative for the virus and said they were finally able to book a plane ticket home, with the help of the U.S. Embassy.

"I don't know if Vietnam is on my list of things to do again," said Lemanski.

The two will remain in quarantine in their home for the next two weeks, which they said isn't a bad gig, compared to where they were.

Lemanski said before they left for their trip, they knew it was going to be a gamble, but never thought this would happen.

The two continue to take their temperature and said they never had a fever.

