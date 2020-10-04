MAINE, USA — Maine Coast Fishermen's Association teamed up with "loyal citizen clothing" to make a limited edition t-shirt to help local fishermen stay afloat financially.

The orders are on pre-sale for now, but all money raised from these t-shirts will go towards MCFA's efforts to support Maine fishermen during the pandemic.

"Fishermen are used to uncontrollable circumstances and uncertainty, but I think that there's a new level here that we haven't seen before and we're waiting for that to hit. We're in a holding pattern right now and I think that it might, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better."

The MCFA is also providing COVID-19 resources for fishermen on its website. as always, the association says buying local seafood is another great way to support fishermen during these times.

