Maine CDC says few out of starters are bringing COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Maine in March, there has been controversy about out of state residents potentially bringing the virus here.

In the first two months of the crisis, there was worry and even anger about people from other states seeking refuge in summer homes on the coast or inland camps.

Then there has been controversy over Gov. Janet Mills’ continued requirement for Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents to quarantine for two weeks or get a negative COVID test before coming to Maine.

But even as that requirement remains in force there are tourists from other states traveling to Maine, and that is prompting renewed concern from some that those travelers could be unknowingly spreading the virus. Last week’s announcement that five people on Mount Desert Island had to take COVID tests in their home states but did not get the positive result until they arrived on MDI is causing new worries that there might be more visitors in the same situation.

The Maine CDC says the risk from out of state travelers is very small.

”As of this morning, there have been 181 individuals with an out of state residence tested positive in Maine (since the pandemic began),” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC.

“All told, there have been 3,825 total tests on out of staters.”

Shah said the situation on MDI appears to be very rare and is being monitored by the local hospital with the help of the CDC. He said Maine has conducted a total of roughly 191,000 COVID tests so far.

And he said that while it is possible someone could come to Maine and spread the virus, there is minimal evidence it has happened.

“At this point in the summer we have not seen systematic evidence of individuals from other states who tested positive and they came to Maine, and caused outbreaks here in Maine. It could happen to be sure, but thus far in the summer we haven’t seen evidence of those outbreaks. .. In the zip code with Bar Harbor, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19.”

Dr. Shah said, however, that he understands the concern some people have for the potential of out of state travelers bringing in the virus to tourist hot spots.

“It is absolutely possible, there are individuals who could come to Maine with a positive result and cross the border and come into Maine now. We share that concern.”

The CDC Director said an individual test out of state and informs the entity doing the testing that they intend to travel to Maine, the CDC is supposed to be notified of a positive test. And he said if someone does come to Maine and then get a positive test, they are expected to immediately quarantine and self- isolate until all symptoms have disappeared, and they have received a negative COVID test.